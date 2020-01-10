Proposal calls for a missing persons clearinghouse in South Dakota

The push to solve missing persons cases has prompted South Dakota’s attorney general to ask the Legislature to establish a missing persons clearinghouse.

“I want to bring more awareness to the public as we search for people that go missing in our state,” Attorney General Jason Ravensborg said in a release Friday. Legislation passed in 2019 regarding murdered, missing indigenous women was a significant step forward. We now need to take the next step so we can more efficiently and effectively use our resources to find all missing South Dakotans.”

The proposed legislation (Senate Bill 27) would establish a clearing house within the state Division of Criminal Investigation. This clearinghouse would be used by all state law enforcement agencies as a central repository for information on missing people. The DCI would develop training programs to ensure there are appropriate procedures to report missing people.

Also, the state would develop a public website with information on missing people; including photos and descriptions.

