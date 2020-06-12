Prom is on with some limitations

The Coronavirus pandemic stripped high school students of a lot of the usual school year celebrations ... but one will make a comeback, at least in part.

Prom a partial go (KEVN)

An alternative prom for Rapid City juniors and seniors will be held at the Holiday Inn -- where students will be able to get their pictures taken ... and have a traditional dinner.

However ... the previously planned dancing portion will NOT be happening.

A local senior and her family came up with the celebration -- to allow the students at least one standard memory ... for a year that was anything but.

And a local photographer will be on hand to capture all those special moments.

"It is going to be spectacular. I can't imagine missing prom, graduating is a huge milestone, but the memories from the prom will go on forever." Says, Chrystal Trevino

The price of the photos was included in the entrance fee.

If those who attend wish to make a further donation ... half of that will go to Feeding South Dakota.