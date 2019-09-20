Project Safe Neighborhoods arrest many and clear warrants

The United States Attorney's Office and other federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners discussed the success of a Department of Justice initiative, Project Safe Neighborhoods, today at a press conference.

KEVN

According to the DOJ, Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide initiative that brings together federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and community leaders to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in a community and develop comprehensive solutions to address these issues.

The agencies included the United States Attorney of South Dakota, the U.S. Marshals, the Attorney General of South Dakota, Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Pennington County State's Attorney, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and National Parks Service.

"Operation Fall Clean Up" was run in the Black Hills this week. Sixty-seven arrests were made and 85 federal and state felony warrants were closed. There were more warrants than arrests because some individuals had multiple warrants.

"The object and the goal of this operation is to accumulate warrants or put together warrants that have accumulated over the last period of time," said U.S. Marshal Dan Mosteller. "We banded together to effect those warrants. In other words, we're trying to get violent people off of the street."

All agencies involved made it clear that this is not a one-and-done operation and that these types of initiatives will continue across the region and state.

