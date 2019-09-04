Progress made on central Wyoming fire, evacuations lifted

Enough progress has been made in fighting a wildfire near the Pathfinder Reservoir in central Wyoming that evacuations are being lifted and roads reopened.

Firefighters have gained 60 percent containment on the fire that has burned about 33.6 square miles (87 square kilometers) since it was started by lightning on Aug. 24.

The fire has destroyed seven structures.

Elsewhere in Wyoming, a wildfire west of Cody has grown to about seven square miles (18 square kilometers) since Sunday.

The fire is burning in the Washakie Wilderness about 4 miles south of U.S. 14/16/20. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A new fire was discovered to the north on the other side of U.S. 14/16/20, prompting firefighters to divert a helicopter from the Washakie Wilderness fire.

