Prisoners raising money, awareness for Native American crime victims

Prisoners at the South Dakota State Penitentiary are trying to raise money and awareness about Native American women who are crime victims.

The non-profit organization 'Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women' says Native American women are more than twice as likely to experience violence as any other demographic.

The inmates made 200 pairs of earrings and made $5,000 which they donated to Urban Indian and Health of Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Connie Hopkins, vice president of prisoner support, says the money will be used in a variety of ways to bring awareness, including fliers or to help people travel to look for victims.