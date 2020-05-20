'Pride' painting by SD student wins congressional art competition

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced on Wednesday that Kenzee Schafer from Wessington Springs is the winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition for South Dakota.

Schafer won for her oil and acrylic painting, “Pride.” Schafer is a junior at Wessington Springs High School, taught by art teacher is Alicia Roesler. The artwork will be on exhibit in the Cannon Tunnel at the U.S. Capitol, along with the winning artwork from other congressional districts for the next year.

“The world needs creativity and art now more than ever,” said Johnson. “Each submission was unique in its own way. One thing is for sure – South Dakota is full of talent. I’m proud that Kenzee’s beautiful artwork will represent South Dakota in the halls of Congress.”

Second-place was awarded to Miranda Thorson, a senior at Northwestern Area High School in Mellette. Her art teacher is Jennifer Schell. Thorson’s artwork, “There’s No Place Like Home,” will be displayed in Rep. Johnson’s Washington, D.C. office for the next year.

The Congressional Art Competition is sponsored by Rep. Johnson’s office in partnership with the South Dakota Arts Council. The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982, providing members of Congress with an opportunity to recognize talent in their home districts.