Prescribed burn set in Black Hills south of Sundance

The Forest Service will conduct a prescribed burn Wednesday on Fish Mountain, near Sundance, Wyo.

The burn will be about 100 acres in the Black Buttes area on Fish Mountain, approximately five miles south of Sundance.

It will be confined primarily to the south-facing slope of Fish Mountain and reportedly is bordered by snow and frozen fuels which will limit the spread of the fire.

The burn is an effort to reduce the potential severity of wildfires, and provide a better ecosystem.

Fire managers believe smoke should not be a problem but it will be visible for several days from Interstate 90, Highway 585 and Canyon Springs Road.

Crews will continually monitor the burn until it is complete.

To receive significant fire activity notifications via text, text ‘GPFire’ to 85511. Text ‘STOP’ to cancel at any time and/or subscribe to receive e-mail notifications at http://gpfireinfo.blogspot.com.

