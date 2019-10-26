Preparing for college

Applying to college and finding a school that is right for you can be challenging. But what's even harder is making sure you're financially prepared to pay the tuition price.

"Does depend on what type of college the student does choose to attend, but across the nation, tuition is increasing," says the financial aid coordinator for Western Dakota Tech, Sharon Martin.

The most common thing Martin says she sees is students attending a two-year school, whether it's technical or community college.

"A lot of times, they can get a lot of those classes in the two-year school before going on to the four-year school," says Martin.

Martin says there are times when students will complete the two-year program and stop there.

"Just hit that workforce right then and there and not continue for a bit," says Martin.

As a Rapid City High School senior planning her college journey, Mazie Coryle, says the cost is always a concern.

"Fifty. Still paying on their student loans and stuff like that. I don't want to end up like that. Like I don't want to have a debt following me my whole life," says Coryle.

Even though schooling doesn't come cheap, there are ways to get some help, like applying for financial aid along with scholarships.

"I think that students think that they have to be a straight-A student and have a four-point zero GPA, and that is not the case," says the foundation director for Western Dakota Tech, Danita Simons.

If you're looking for more information about scholarships and the FAFSA process, there will be another financial aid fair at Western Dakota Tech in February.