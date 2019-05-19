Powerful storm system to bring heavy rain and snow

Sunday's weather will remain relatively calm and cold, but our next storm system is getting closer and closer.

A rain/snow mix will move into the area tonight and continue through the day Monday. Snow will be likely for the hills, but accumulations should stay under 4".

The heaviest precipitation will move in Monday night and continue through Wednesday morning. Heavy rain is likely for the plains and even some snow could mix in, but accumulations will be minimal, if anything.

That will be a different story for the Black Hills. A Winter Storm Watch is currently in place from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Accumulations of 6"+ are looking more likely with this storm system. Roads will likely become slippery due to the heavy snow, especially overnight. Locations impacted by the snow include Custer, Hill City, Keystone, Lead, Deadwood and other locations within the hills.

The rain could bring some flooding threats to the area as well. The heaviest rain will fall during the day Tuesday, and Rapid City could get anywhere from 2"-4" of accumulated rainfall by Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday will also be very windy, with gusts exceeding 40 mph through the day.

There will be a couple other rain chances from Thursday and into the weekend, but temperatures will be warming up during that time period as well. Highs in the 40s to 50s on Wednesday will become mostly 50s on Thursday. Then we get back into the 60s Friday and through the weekend.