Potential Easter weekend snowstorm on tap

The first snow storm of the month was no April fool’s joke, as it delivered significant accumulations for many. The next spring snowstorm is knocking on our door and it will arrive just in time for Easter weekend. There is still uncertainties with this storm, but we will give you the most accurate details as we can right now.

Rain and snow showers will move in early Saturday morning, as temperatures outside of the higher elevations will be near or in the 40s. As the day progresses, temperatures will start to fall, allowing for much of the rain showers to transition over to snow showers. This is not the ideal situation, because the wet roads from the rain will likely freeze under all of the snow, leaving icy conditions under the already slick roads from the snow.

Moderate to heavy snow will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning, before tapering off through the day Sunday. Light accumulations are expected for southeast Montana and the northern South Dakota plains. Moderate snow is expected for much of northeast Wyoming, locations near the Black Hills, including Rapid City, and southern plains. The heaviest snow is expected into the northern Black Hills and the Big Horns.

It could get a little breezy Saturday night and Sunday, so blowing and drifting snow is a possibility, making driving conditions even more treacherous for those who need to be on the roads. There is still uncertainty with this storm system as it is still in the northern Pacific Ocean, but as it gets closer to the northwest, confidence will grow with this system. Expect some changes to the forecast over the next couple of days. We will likely see Winter Storm Watches issued at some point tonight or Thursday, and we will put out some preliminary snow totals either tomorrow night or Friday, depending on the level of confidence. Stay tuned for further updates!