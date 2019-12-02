Polling places set for school bond vote

There has been debate about changing polling places from schools to other areas for concerns over the safety of students. The special election allowed the board to select locations for the bond vote

The board voted to leave polling locations as they are with three exceptions.

Pinedale Elementary voters will now vote at West Middle School Community Center.

South Middle School gym voters will now go to South Middle School Community Center,

and those who voted at Southwest Middle School will now go to Crossroads Wesleyan Church

The school bond election is set for February 25th 2020. The only "no" vote was from Kate Thomas who cited concerns over the city auditors office having enough time to alert voters about their polling locations being relocated.