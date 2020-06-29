Police upping forces on setting off fireworks

The Fourth of July is one of the busiest holidays for the Rapid City Police Department.

Due to the typically high volume of calls, the department is going to be adding more patrol officers around the city.

It is illegal to set off fireworks inside city limits causing many people to go one mile outside the city to set them off.

Rapid City Officer Santee Clemons says lighting them off in city limits can land you in some big trouble.

"If you do get a citation for it, it's a court appearance required which usually requires a fine within that," said Clemons. "So you'll have to pay a fine and take time out of your day to go to court for it."

The Police Department wants to remind everyone that fireworks can also impact more than just animals, but people with PTSD as well..