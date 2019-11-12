Police to bring in cadaver dog to investigate Sioux Falls cold case

Sioux Falls police are bringing in a cadaver dog in an attempt to breathe new life into the investigation into a 45-year-old cold case.

Ellabeth Lodermeier was reported missing in 1974, and investigators believe she is dead. Police have followed a number of leads over the years, but have not made any arrests.

A search team with a cadaver dog will meet near Highway 42 and the Big Sioux River Wednesday morning, according to Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens. The search will take place along the river near the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum.

Clemens said Lodermeier's purse was found in the area back in 1992.