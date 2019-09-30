Police tackle sprees of car burglaries and acts of car vandalism

Cars seem to be the victims of crime sprees this past week in Rapid City and in Summerset.

Summerset Police are handling a string of car burglaries while Rapid City Police are tackling a line of broken car windows.

Pieces of glass lined Elm Avenue in Rapid City around 2:20 a.m Sunday after the windshields and rear windows of at least 10 vehicles were busted.

Officers found the damaged cars from the 2100 block to the 2700 block of Elm Avenue.

One man said when he woke up at 6 a.m on Sunday morning he was amazed to see the back window of his car shattered. When cleaning up he found shards of glass everywhere and a handful of rocks. The rocks are the decorative stones right outside of his home which is where his car was parked. The man said he is replacing the window Monday afternoon and it will cost him more than $300.

Other victims of the vandalism used plastic bags and tape for the time being to cover their broken car windows.

Rapid City Police said these string of car vandalism acts happen occasionally.

The detective investigating this case thinks it may be a juvenile act.

"It's very possible that it could be some juveniles out there. Not where they're supposed to be unfortunately," Detective Anthony Picket Pin with the Rapid City Police Department said.

Now, the neighborhood watch team two blocks away are worried.

"I'm extremely upset. Because now I feel like I can't sleep tonight because I'm gonna have to sit up all night on my couch and watch and make sure that no one is going to come around here on my street messing around with anyone's cars, Karen Carlton, a member of a neighborhood watch team.

Detective Picket Pin suggests people add more watch groups, install motion sensor lights and add cameras to deter criminals.

"Yeah I do, if somebody wants to go and spend the money and get the cameras installed. It's just going to benefit them."

In Summerset, Police are dealing with the aftermath of 13 burglarized vehicles.

A guitar, an amplifier, even a GPS unit were taken from some of the cars.

Police are reminding people once again to take some precaution since all the burglarized vehicles were unlocked.

"Biggest thing is just make sure you lock your cars. Remove all the valuables out," Summerset Patrol Officer Justin Taylor said.

Taylor said next week they will be implementing the nightly check routine. Every day, Summerset residents will be reminded to check car and house doors at 9 p.m. to assure safety and deter criminals.

Rapid City Police are still investigating the car vandalism act but if anyone has any information about the incidents or suspect(s) involved, contact Det. Anthony Picket Pin at (605) 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411. Those wishing to report vandalism should contact the RCPD non-emergency line at 394-4131. The public can also report incidents of belated vandalism by using the RCPD’s online crime reporting system .