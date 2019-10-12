Police respond to a church shooting in New Hampshire

Police descended on a small New Hampshire town Saturday morning after a shooting at a church, but there were no fatalities and a suspect was taken into custody, officials said.

Authorities responded to the New England Pentecostal Church in Pelham, a town of about 13,000 on the border of Massachusetts, around 10 a.m.

Photos of the church showed ambulances, fire and police personnel on the grounds. Police have not confirmed how many people were shot.

Lowell General Hospital in Massachusetts said in a statement that it received one patient from the shooting who has since been transferred to a hospital in Boston. No other details were released.

Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon said a suspect was in custody but no other information was available.

Pelham is nestled between Concord, New Hampshire's capital, and Boston.

A memorial service for Luis Garcia was set to be held at the church at noon Saturday. According to his obituary, he was a minister at the church.

The 60-year-old was killed earlier this month. A man has been charged in his murder and is jailed.

