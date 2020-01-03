Police renew $5K reward in hopes of finding missing Rapid City woman

The Rapid City Police Department is reissuing a $5,000 reward in hopes of finding a woman missing since October 2016.

The reward is for information in the Larissa Lonehill case. Lonehill, police say, is presumed dead “given the length of time since her disappearance.”

When the reward was first offered in the 21-year-old Rapid City woman’s disappearance it was for information leading to the identification and conviction of anyone responsible. Now, the reward is offered to anyone who can provide information that leads police to Lonehill’s body.

“This is the first time we’ve relaxed the stipulations needed to attain Community Reward Fund monies,” says Capt. John Olson of RCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division. “Our hope is that by doing so, we can make it easier for anyone with information to come forward to aid us in this investigation. It’s been three years since Larissa’s disappearance, and we’re working as hard as we can to bring closure to her loved ones.”

Anyone with any information about Lonehill’s disappearance should contact Detective Ryan Gebhard at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

