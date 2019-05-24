Police net 3 Rapid City men in sex-trafficking sting

Three Rapid City men were cited during a police department online sex trafficking operation Thursday.

The men responded to an undercover prostitution operation at a Rapid City hotel. They are:

• 33-yearold Jory A. Killspotted

• 29-year-old Achaicus J. Blue

• 42-year-old Justin A. Christman

They were cited for “hiring for sexual activity,” a misdemeanor.

“Those who choose to respond to online advertisements soliciting sexual activity create a market for the trade of sex trafficking,” Sgt. Kelvin Masur, RCPD Criminal Investigations Division, said in a release. “This is not a victimless crime, and the RCPD is committed to the interdiction of sex trafficking in our area.”

