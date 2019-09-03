Police name suspect in Rapid City crash that killed 1-year-old Mackayla Dillon

A warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old man in connection with a deadly Rapid City crash last October that killed a 1-year-old child.

Police believe George Matousek was the driver of a car that caused a crash, killing Mackayla Dillon Oct. 5 at the intersection of East Boulevard and East New York Street. Police report that Matousek was speeding when he crashed into another car with Mackayla in it.

The warrant is for second degree manslaughter, five counts of hit and run, driving under suspension, and no proof of insurance.

“In the days, weeks, and months since the crash, detectives of the RCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division worked diligently to identify the driver of the Pontiac Bonneville responsible for the crash,” a Rapid City Police Department release stated. “Through a variety of witness interviews, recovered surveillance footage, and forensic evidence analysis, police of determined that Matousek was the driver of the Bonneville at the time of the crash.”

Matousek also has an existing warrant related to an earlier arrest for ingesting a substance (other than alcohol) to intoxicate. This arrest was made in September of 2018 when police located Matousek after he had been huffing ‘dust off.’

Anyone with any information about Matousek’s whereabouts should contact the RCPD Criminal Investigation division at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

