Police search for 'armed and dangerous' Marine wanted for Va. slaying; schools closed

Roanoke police are searching for Michael Alexander Brown, who has a warrant out for his arrest in Franklin County in relation to a homicide.

All Roanoke City Schools are closed Thursday at the request of Roanoke Police. Employees are not to report to work.

Wednesday night, the police department received a call about a possible sighting of Brown.

Police believe Brown to be armed and dangerous. They believe he is seeking means of transportation or that he is traveling on foot in the immediate Roanoke area. He was last seen wearing a black coat.

Brown is military-trained and knows how to navigate various types of terrain. There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the apprehension of Brown.

Residents in the area of the search received a call and email this morning to lock doors and shelter in place.

Police are asking people to avoid travel in the immediate area of the search if possible.

