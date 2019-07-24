Police looking for help in finding missing man

Rapid City Police are looking for the public's help in finding a missing Rapid City man. 49-year old Paul Oxton was reported missing on July 3rd when his family was unable to contact him. On July 14th, his family reported that they had made contact with him by email, but his location has not been verified by law enforcement.

Oxton is white, 6'1" tall and 220 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair..

He is know to travel out-of-state frequently for his job in construction.

Contact Sgt. Warren Poches at 394-4134 with information or you can give an anonymous tip by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.