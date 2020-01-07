Police investigating body found in Rapid Creek

A man’s body was discovered in Rapid Creek near the 100 block of North Maple Avenue Tuesday morning.

About 8 a.m., people walking by the bridge on Maple Avenue noticed the body, which was partly submerged in the creek.

Rapid City firefighters promptly removed the unidentified male's body from the creek and immediately determined he was deceased. First responders then swept both banks of Rapid Creek in the area to determine this was an isolated incident.

Police are investigating the death and at this time have not released a possible cause but are asking the public to be vigilant when they spot somebody unfit to be on out in the cold.

"If you see anybody that is in a circumstance where they look like they need help or look that they are need of a warm roof over their head give us a call at the Rapid City Police Department, 394-4131 and we'll be happy to go check it out and make contact with them and get them a warm and safe space to spend the night," said Brendyn Medina with the Rapid City Police Department,

Police are also working to determine the man's identity.