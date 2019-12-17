Police investigating Rapid City pharmacy robbery

Boyds Drug RX Express on the 2600 block of Mount Rushmore Road was robbed about 11 a.m. Tuesday. (photo courtesy Rapid City Police Department)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 2:24 PM, Dec 17, 2019

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are investigating an armed robbery of Boyds Drug RX Express on the 2600 block of Mount Rushmore Road.

Witnesses say a male suspect entered the pharmacy around 11 a.m., showed a gun and demanded property. Police did not elaborate on what that property was. The suspect then left on foot.

He is described as a man in his 50s, about 6 feet tall with a slim build. The suspect was wearing a dirty tan jacket, blue jeans, square glasses and a surgical mask was over his face.

The robbery prompted nearby St. Thomas More High School to be placed in secure status for a while as police searched the area for the suspect.

 