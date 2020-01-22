Police investigate homicide on Pine Ridge Reservation

A family squabble on the Pine Ridge Reservation ends with a man’s death and another person under arrest.

According to an Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety release, the altercation was sometime before 4:25 a.m. Wednesday at a home just south of Evergreen, which is near Porcupine.

Police say that there was a “large amount of blood” in the home, where they found an unconscious man who had been hit with an unknown object. The man was taken to the Indian Health Service hospital in Pine Ridge where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect in the homicide was also treated at the hospital, for minor injuries, before he was taken to the Justice Center Jail.

Police did not release names of people involved in the homicide, which is being investigated by the OST police, BIA and FBI.

