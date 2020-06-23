Police investigate 3rd shooting near Seattle protest zone

A person who said he goes by the name James Madison carries a rifle as he walks Saturday, June 20, 2020, near what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle. Madison is part of the volunteer security team who have been working inside the CHOP zone, and said he and other armed volunteers were patrolling Saturday to keep the area safe. A pre-dawn shooting Saturday near the area left one person dead and critically injured another person, authorities said Saturday. The area has been occupied by protesters after Seattle Police pulled back from several blocks of the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood near the Police Department's East Precinct building. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted:

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police are investigating another shooting that happened near the city’s “occupied” protest zone.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the Capitol Hill neighborhood east of downtown. A spokesperson at Harborview Medical Center said the man's wounds were not life-threatening.

Police didn't immediately release more information. It was the third recent shooting near the "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest."

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday the city will move to wind down the protest zone following the shootings.

The mayor said the violence was distracting from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters opposing racial inequity and police brutality.

Durkan also said police will soon return to a police station that the department largely abandoned in the area after clashes with protesters following George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

