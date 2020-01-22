Police install cameras in Memorial Park

Last week, Rapid City Police installed cameras in Memorial Park, following two recent drownings and what police say are a number of "significant" assaults, often impacting the homeless population.

"And it's generally our population that doesn't have a home to go to and sometimes get victimized more than other people," said Brian Blenner, a Rapide City Police Department Lieutenant. "So, when we interview these people and talk to them, a lot of times, they don't want to talk to us, or maybe provide us false information. We thought maybe a camera could be a resource we could utilize to say, 'hey this is what really happened.'"

Blenner says the cameras will not be monitored 24/7, trying to catch people in the act, but rather serve as another tool to aid in a potential investigation.

"Recently, we got some feedback because there are some feeds that go on down here and there's some concern that we put up the cameras just to oversee those feedings and make sure there's no disturbances and those feedings actually had no relevance to why we put the cameras in," said Blenner.

The feedings he described are essentially community outreach to feed the needy.

The cameras were installed in conjunction with the Civic Center and the Rapid City Parks Department. There are currently six up, with two more coming soon.

"Our parks are very safe," said Blenner.