Police crack counterfeiting crime, arrest Piedmont man

A Piedmont man was arrested, accused of passing counterfeit money at several businesses in four counties.

Tyler J. Andrews, 34, was arrested for forgery, identity theft, insufficient funds check, and parole violation. Andrews is being held without bond in the Lawrence County Jail.

The break in the counterfeit case came May 20 when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a counterfeit $100 bill being used at the Valley Corner in Spearfish.

Investigators discovered that similar counterfeit bills were also passed throughout Pennington, Meade and Butte counties.

According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office release, when Andrews’ Piedmont home was searched, they found evidence consistent with producing counterfeit currency and counterfeit bills; as well as methamphetamine, fake and altered IDs.

