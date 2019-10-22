Police believe body found in landfill is missing Birmingham girl

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Updated: Tue 7:36 PM, Oct 22, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police believe they have located the body of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

According to authorities, her body was discovered in a landfill.

