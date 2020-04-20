Police asking for help in identifying burglary suspects

The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying burglary suspects from early Sunday morning.

There were five incidents, involving two groups of people.

Police determined one group is connected to burglaries on North Lacrosse Street and Jackson Boulevard. Police said this group stole multiple rifles. One person from this group was arrested.

The two remaining suspects from this group are described as possibly young males, ranging from 5'7, to 6'1 in height. They are of average build, wearing light grey hoodies, jeans and bandannas over their faces.

Police said the other group of suspects are responsible for a burglary on Eglin Street. According to police, surveillance captured a man throwing a rock through a window, then grabbing several bottles of liquor, giving them to a woman, then both fleeing in a nearby car.

Police described the man as Native American, in his early 20's, short black hair, wearing a black sweatshirt and gold necklace.

The woman is described as Native American, in her late teens to early 20's, long black hair, and wearing a large white jacket.

The car they drove is a mid-2000's, dark Chevrolet Trailblazer

Photos of the suspects are attached to this story.

If you have any information about these suspects, call the detective at (605) 394-4134.