Police arrest Rapid City man for nearly a dozen burglaries

A Rapid City man is arrested in connection with a string of burglaries, including one targeting the Boy Scouts.

Jason Williams, 43, was arrested Feb. 6 after police saw him with stolen property, returning to his home on the 900 block of Lemmon Avenue. He was riding a bicycle pulling a trailer with several items in it, including a large gumball machine just taken from a storage shed in the 1100 block of North Lacrosse Street.

According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, detectives working a string of burglaries were alerted to Williams after receiving a tip that he had been storing stolen property at his home. Police also say Williams had burglary tools; along with baggies containing a white substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

When his home was searched, police say they found more than 200 stolen items; including numerous bikes, electronic items, merchandise still in packaging, and a number of Boy Scouts items determined to be taken after a December 2019 burglary at a shed in the 100 block of North Street.

Police believe Williams was responsible for at least 10 burglaries and thefts under investigation by the RCPD. However, that number could go higher. Police have requested warrants in nine other burglary and theft cases possibly connected to Williams.

Williams is charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance.

