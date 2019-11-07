Police are concerned about an abducted child's safety

K'annielove Chasing Hawk and her mother Arita Chasing Hawk, are possibly in the Pine Ridge or Rapid City area; in this pickup. (photo courtesy Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement)
EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement posted an alert about a non-custodial parent abduction.

Police are concerned about the safety of 5-year-old K’annielove Chasing Hawk who was taken Friday, Nov. 1, by her mother Arita Chasing Hawk. According to the tribal police, Arita doesn’t have custody of the child.

Arita and K’annielove have no known home and are believed to be in the Pine Ridge and Rapid City area.

Anyone who knows where the mother and child are can call their local law enforcement agency or Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement at 605-964-2155.

