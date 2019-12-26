Police: Pregnant Texas woman gunned down by child’s father on Christmas

The child, who was due in less than a month, didn't survive the shooting. (Source: KABB/WOAI/CNN)
Updated: Thu 7:05 AM, Dec 26, 2019

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOIA/CNN) - Police in San Antonio say a pregnant woman was killed on Christmas Day.

The suspect is the father of the baby.

The child, who was due in less than a month, didn't survive the shooting.

Police say the 24-year-old woman was killed while her 2 and 6-year-old children were in the home.

After fatally shooting the woman, police say the 27-year-old man shot himself. He's hospitalized in extremely serious condition.

The names of the people involved haven’t been released.

