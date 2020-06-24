Police: Mitchell woman confesses to fatally kicking, stomping on 5-year-old

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 21-year-old Mitchell woman has been charged with killing a 5-year-old after he died from abuse injuries.
Authorities say they received a call from 21-year-old Julia Lee Carter as she was headed to the emergency room because a 5-year-old boy was not breathing. Life-saving measures where initiated but the 5-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
An autopsy indicated that the 5-year-old suffered a significant amount of blunt force trauma to the abdomen.
Carter allegedly confessed to authorities that she kicked and stomped on the 5-year-old abdomen several times.
Carter has been arrested on first-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor charges.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.