9 dead, 16 injured in mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio

At least nine people are dead and 16 others injured in a shooting that occurred in an Ohio arts district, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Officers were in the immediate vicinity when gunfire broke out. The suspected shooter was killed by police, according to the Dayton Police Department. (Source: WKEF/WRGT/CNN)

The shooting began early Sunday around 1 a.m. ET in the Oregon District, which is part of the Dayton downtown area.

Officers were in the immediate vicinity when gunfire broke out. The suspected shooter was killed by police, according to the department.

In a press conference, Lt. Col. Matt Carper said the gunman used “a long gun with multiple rounds.”

Police are working to identify the suspect and a possible motive.

The FBI is on scene to assist in the investigation.

The Oregon District is a popular shopping district in Dayton with many stores, restaurants, bars and entertainment locales.

Dayton is in western Ohio, located approximately 55 miles northest of Cincinnati.

The shooting came less than 24 hours after 20 people were killed in a mass shooting at a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area. More than two dozen people were injured in the earlier incident.

