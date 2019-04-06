Polar Plunge fundraiser turns into Solar Plunge

On Saturday people took more of a "solar" plunge rather than a "polar" plunge for athletes with disabilities.

Audiences could feel the heat of the sun as 350 divers raised money for Special Olympics South Dakota.

Multiple agencies belly-flopped for the cause including law enforcement, schools, and businesses at Black Hills Harley Davidson in Rapid City.

Every penny stays in the state to support 2,500 special athletes.

Todd Bradwisch, Vice-President Law Enforcement Torch Run, Special Olympics South Dakota, says, "Our athletes, they love everybody, super excited to have our volunteers come out. If you've ever been to one of our events or even fundraisers, you see the joy in our athletes' eyes, especially when they're competing. They don't care what place they get or how well they do. They're just happy to be out and competing and having people around."

Members of the nonprofit hope to raise about $100,000 this year.