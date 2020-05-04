Plea deal reached in murder of teen near Sturgis

A plea deal has been reached in the killing of a 16-year-old Wyoming girl at a home near Sturgis last October.

Michael Gavin Campbell, 17, is charged with the shooting death of Shayna Ritthaler from Moorcroft.

In court in Sturgis Monday morning, Fourth Circuit Judge Kevin Krull announced that a plea agreement had been reached and set a change of plea hearing for Thursday. Krull said Campbell would be entering a plea to a charge other than murder.

Campbell is accused of shooting Ritthaler in the basement of a home southeast of Sturgis.

At an earlier hearing, prosecutors said that Campbell admitted to law enforcement that he and Ritthaler had an argument that turned violent and he shot her.

