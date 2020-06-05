Plane crashes in rural Georgia; 2 children among the 5 dead

A small plane has crashed in rural Georgia, killing all five on board, including four members of a Florida family who were traveling to a funeral in Indiana.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says no one survived the afternoon crash about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Sills identified the victims as 67-year-old Larry Ray Pruitt, of Morriston, Florida; Shawn Charles Lamont of Gainesville, Florida; his wife Jody Rae Lamont and their two children, 6-year-old Jayce and 4-year-old Alice.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper PA31-T was flying from Williston, Florida, to Newcastle, Indiana.

