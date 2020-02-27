Pizza delivery driver killed in Sioux Falls shooting

Authorities say they are looking for a suspect after a Sioux Falls shooting left one man dead.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said a 30-year-old pizza delivery driver died in Wednesday night's shooting.

Police say the shooting took place around 9 p.m. on E. Bragstad Drive near S. Cleveland Avenue.

The victim, who worked for Domino's Pizza, delivered a pizza to a home, then was shot shortly afterwards. Clemens said witnesses saw a man run from the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Many of the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear. Clemens said police do not know the motive, whether the victim was targeted, or what type of firearm was used.

"It's frustrating because we don't have answers yet," Clemens said. "We have a good track records of investigating crimes like this. There's just a lot of work that has yet to be done."

Clemens said police are asking for help from the public in the investigation. The suspect, who was only described as a man wearing light-colored sweatshirt, ran through nearby yards as he fled the scene. Clemens asked anyone who lives in the area to check their yards to see if they can find something he may have dropped.

Anyone with details about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7000.