Pine Ridge wildfire reaches 200-acres; initial reports show human origin

A large wildfire tearing through northern Pine Ridge Reservation lands is being attributed to human causes.

According to the InciWeb Incident Information System website, firefighters are battling a 200-acre fire burning near Wilson Road southeast of Oglala as of Wednesday.

Fire crews have been attacking the blaze through controlled burns and heli-tankers since Tuesday evening. The blaze quieted overnight, but has since picked up and is considered active.

The initial incident overview indicates the wildfire is of human origin, though the report does not go into further detail.

The fire is currently 35 percent contained, but steep terrain, temperatures in the 90s and sustained 20-25 mile per hour winds with 40 mile per hour gusts have made direct attacks difficult.

Crews protected 10 structures from the fire, but five others remain endangered.

Responding agencies from Rosebud, Martin and Rushville VFD plan to burn fuels around the fire to prevent further spread. Firefighters are planning to directly attack the fire, weather permitting.

