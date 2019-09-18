Pine Ridge man sentenced for ax murder

Three decades in federal prison. That's the sentence given Tuesday to a Pine Ridge man for the 2017 murder of Raymond Waters Jr. in Allen.

According to court documents, Arapahoe picked up an ax and struck Waters in the head and neck while Waters was sleeping. Then Arapahoe set the trailer on fire.

In court, Arapahoe's lawyer said Arapahoe had one of the "worst childhoods I've seen."

A sister of the victim addressed the court saying "The date has come to tell this monster how I feel."

Judge Jeffrey Viken told Arapahoe "You have a level of violence I have rarely seen" before sentencing him to 262 months for the murder and 120 months for the arson to be served consecutively. This means Arapahoe will be in custody for 31 years and 8 months.

