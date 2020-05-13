Pine Ridge Reservation lifts lockdown and checkpoints remain

The state and the tribes continue to go back and forth in an effort to resolve the conflict behind tribal checkpoints on state and federal highways.

This comes as the Pine Ridge Reservation lifts their 72-hour lockdown on Wednesday at noon.

When the clock struck 12:00p.m. a line of people held their letters out to pass the checkpoint on the edge of the Pine Ridge Reservation.

On Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem sent a letter to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Fraizer proposing a three-part plan allowing tribal roads to have checkpoints but not U-S and state highways.

On Wednesday, Fraizer responds with a letter saying they will take Noem's plan into consideration.

"We're looking forward to receiving communication from the Governor," Chase Iron Eyes, Oglala Sioux Tribe spokesperson, said. "If she contacted Cheyenne River, what's stopping her from contacting us?"

Noem said the tribal leaders are "holding back on progress that can be made in South Dakota."

"We're holding back a reconciliation that I came into office wanting to have happen," Noem said. "Because of what's happening today there's untruths. There's misinformation being perpetuated in tribal communities by their leadership that simply isn't right."

Secretary of Tribal Relations Dave Flute said there are some other factors as to why the tribes are not working with the state.

"I think the pipeline is a factor. I think this is a springboard for tribes to test the water, unfortunately," Flute said.

"South Dakotans are believing in some illegalities that need to be reconciled with the original civilizers of this hemisphere before we can move forward," Chase Iron Eyes said.

Now that the lockdown has been lifted, the people will continue to shelter in place and the checkpoints will remain.

Governor Kristi Noem's team sent a copy of a letter to KEVN around 7 p.m. that was sent to Bear Runner Wednesday proposing the same three-part plan she proposed to Chairman Fraizer.