Pierre police arrest man in death of toddler

Authorities in Pierre have arrested a man who they say is responsible for the death of a 2-year-old child.

Police arrested 21-year-old Tristin Larson last weekend, according to Capt. Bryan Walz.

Officers responded to a Pierre hospital for a report of a toddler with "suspicious" injuries on Thursday. That child was later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital, where they died Saturday.

Walz said during the investigation, detectives determined the injuries were caused by Larson. Larson is not related to the victim.