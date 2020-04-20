Pierre police arrest man in death of toddler

Tristin Larson was arrested following the death of a 2-year-old in Pierre.
Posted:

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Pierre have arrested a man who they say is responsible for the death of a 2-year-old child.

Police arrested 21-year-old Tristin Larson last weekend, according to Capt. Bryan Walz.

Officers responded to a Pierre hospital for a report of a toddler with "suspicious" injuries on Thursday. That child was later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital, where they died Saturday.

Walz said during the investigation, detectives determined the injuries were caused by Larson. Larson is not related to the victim.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 