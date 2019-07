A Pierre man arrested for child abuse is now facing murder charges.

Twenty-nine-year-old Derek Berman was arrested July 13 and accused of abusing a two-month-old baby. The child suffered serious injuries and died on Friday.

Berman is now facing a second-degree murder charge and is being held without bond at the Hughes County Jail.

