Piedmont man killed in Rapid City motorcycle-pickup crash

The motorcyclist who died in a Rapid City crash Friday has been identified as a 19-year-old Piedmont man.

Police say witnesses told them Joseph Hays was riding southbound on Mount Rushmore Road about 9:40 p.m., when the bike "accelerated to a high rate of speed." The motorcycle then hit the passenger side of a northbound truck making a left turn-hand turn into a parking lot at 2201 Mount Rushmore Road.

A passerby had begun emergency life-saving measures on Hays until a medical unit took him to the hospital where he died.

Police continue to investigate the crash.