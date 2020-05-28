Phase one of Dakota Market Square is nearing completion

The first phase of Dakota Market Square, a new development taking the place of the old K-Mart on East North Street, is nearing completion with one of the businesses completely remodeled on the outside.

The three million dollar remodel started six months ago and now... the business park will be home to more than eight storefronts.

Starting Monday, crews will be redoing the parking lot and in the next two weeks, planters and new lights will be added.

President of Dream Design International Hani Shafai says Rapid City has been getting national interest and that this is just the beginning for the north side.

"We hope that this will be the start of a redevelopment of the north side of Rapid City to really bring quality and life into that area of town,” says Shafai.

Crews plan to finish the first phase by July 1st, after that, they will begin remodeling on the old K-Mart into new businesses.

