Pfeiffer back in court Thursday

A 19-year old man accused of fatally shooting his friend in Keystone in June of last year was back in court Thursday morning.

Maxton Pfeiffer is charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of 19-year old Ty Scott.

Pfeiffer's attorney is trying to have an interview he did with police after the shooting thrown out, arguing police called his Miranda rights a technicality and saying his statements were involuntary and made under extreme duress.

That interview played in court Thursday.

In it, Pfeiffer said he had no memory of pulling the trigger, saying it went off while he was sweeping it around.

They'll continue those arguments in late August.

Pfeiffer has a hearing next week about removing the electronic monitoring provision of his bond.

