Pets of the Week: Vince & Eugene

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - These feathery friends are looking for a place to call home.
Vince and Eugene are two-month-old charcoal and cream-colored doves.
Vince and Eugene come from the Pitter Patter pet seizure a while back so they could really use a good home.
Their shelter friends don't know too much about their personality, but they do have some care recommendations.
For example, they recommend you change their newspaper once a day and that you feed them wild bird feed.
The same stuff you use in a bird feeder.
Their adoption price is only $5 each.
If you'd like to adopt Vince or Eugene, come on down to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.