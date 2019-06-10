Pets of the Week: Vince & Eugene

These feathery friends are looking for a place to call home.

Vince and Eugene are two-month-old charcoal and cream-colored doves.

Vince and Eugene come from the Pitter Patter pet seizure a while back so they could really use a good home.

Their shelter friends don't know too much about their personality, but they do have some care recommendations.

For example, they recommend you change their newspaper once a day and that you feed them wild bird feed.

The same stuff you use in a bird feeder.

Their adoption price is only $5 each.

If you'd like to adopt Vince or Eugene, come on down to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.