Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca in the ‘Star Wars’ films, dies at 74

Actor Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the "Star Wars" films, has died.

Mayhew's family said in a statement Thursday that he died at his home in Texas on Tuesday. He was 74. No cause was given.

The 7-foot-3 Mayhew played the shaggy, towering Chewbacca, sidekick to Han Solo and co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon, in the original "Star Wars" trilogy.

He went on to appear in 2005's "Revenge of the Sith" and shared the part in 2015's "The Force Awakens" with actor Joonas Suotamo, who later took over the role.

Born and raised in England, Mayhew had appeared in just one film and was working as a hospital orderly in London when George Lucas found him and cast him in 1977′s “Star Wars.”

