We're here at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, with our Black Hills Fox pet of the week, Koda.

Koda is a 3-year-old rottweiler mix who came to the shelter as a stray.

Koda is an active dog who loves to play fetch, a good belly rub, and loves to snack on hotdogs.

Koda's adoption fee is $275

If you would like to adopt Koda or any of the other pets here at the Humane Society, come on down