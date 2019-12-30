Pet of the week: Baby Girl

Baby girl is a 1-year-old German Shepard Cattle dog mix.

Baby girl came to the shelter as a stray but the shelter has learned that she loves to play and does know a couple of basic commands and will gladly sit and give a high five for a tasty treat.

The ideal home for Baby Girl would have a big yard that allows her to play fetch all day and would be willing to work with her to learn how to walk on a leash.

The adoption fee for Baby Girl is $175 plus tax and she can be picked up at the Humane Society of the Black Hills