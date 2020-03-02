Pet of the week - Caeser

Caeser is a 2 year old Collie and Shepherd mix.

He came in as a stray and is looking to find his forever family.

Caeser is very athletic, and if you want a long term companion, Caeser is ready to spend the next decade with you.

He absolutely loves to play fetch and for a big guy is very well behaved.

He already knows some commands and is easily trainable, especially when treats are involved.

Caeser is sassy and loveable.... And wants to conquer the empire of your heart..

The best part? He's only $225 dollars.

He wants to give you all the love and kisses and hugs in exchange for belly rubs.

If Caeser is tugging at your heart strings, contact the Humane Society of the Black Hills for more information.

